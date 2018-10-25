Google Phone 25 preps dark theme that syncs w/ Contacts, sharing blocked numbers [APK Insight]

At 10/9, the Google Phone added a Call Screen feature where Assistant can answer calls on your behalf and interact with the person on the other end. Google Phone 25 is now rolling out and details more about the in-progress dark theme.

About APK Insight: In this ‘APK Insight’ post, we’ve decompiled the latest version of an application that Google uploaded to the Play Store. When we decompile these files (called APKs, in the case of Android apps), we’re able to see various lines of code within that hint at possible future features. Keep in mind that Google may or may not ever ship these features, and our interpretation of what they are may be imperfect. We’ll try to enable those that are closer to being finished, however, to show you how they’ll look in the case that they do ship. With that in mind, read on.

Dark theme

Google has already teased that a dark mode is “coming soon” to its dialer application. Google Phone 25 reveals more about the functionality, with the implementation more interesting than the actual appearance. For starters, it’s now called a “dark theme” in revised strings.

Google Phone 24: <string name=”display_options_dark_mode_title”>Dark mode</string> Google Phone 25: <string name=”display_options_dark_mode_title”>Dark theme</string>

The look can automatically be enabled when the system battery saver is enabled, similar to Gboard and Google News. It can also be initiated when if the “Dark mode in device Settings is on,” likely referring to the Pixel’s “Device theme” option in Android 9 Pie.

<string name=”did_sync_theme_with_contacts_key”>did_sync_theme_with_contacts</string> <string name=”display_options_dark_mode_details_battery_saver_on”>Battery Saver is on</string> <string name=”display_options_dark_mode_details_default”>Turn background colors dark</string> <string name=”display_options_dark_mode_details_global_dark_mode_on”>Dark mode in device Settings is on</string>

Meanwhile, given the natural close relationship between Google Phone and Google Contacts, if the dark appearance is active in the former app, it will also be enabled in the latter.

Update: We’ve successfully enabled the dark theme.

Sharing blocked numbers

Elsewhere, Google Phone 25 is working on the ability “migrate” blocked numbers to “other apps.” This could be referencing the Messages client given how “texts” are cited, with users having to first grant access to blocked numbers.

<string name=”block_number_migration_card_migrate_button_text”>Migrate blocked numbers</string> <string name=”blocked_number_migration_card_details”>Numbers you block will now help stop both texts and more calls. You must allow blocked numbers to be shared with other apps or number blocking will stop working.</string> <string name=”blocked_number_migration_card_header”>Changes to blocked numbers</string>

How to update?

You can sign-up for Google Phone’s beta program here or by heading to the Play Store listing on Android and scrolling to the bottom. The latest beta version of the Google Phone app is immediately rolled out when it’s available.

We do not post APKs to download directly given the legal challenges associated with copyright and possibility of removal. Meanwhile, that model is perilous given Android App Bundles and Google Play’s Dynamic Delivery.

Thanks to JEB Decompiler, which some APK Insight teardowns benefit from.

Dylan contributed to this article

