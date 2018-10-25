Google Photos 4.4 preps more Suggested Actions for sharing [APK Insight]

Google Photos continues to introduce and iterate on machine learning-powered features first announced at I/O 2018. Version 4.4 is rolling out and details more Suggested Actions, as well as work to support the Pixel 3’s Top Shot feature.

Sharing Suggested Actions

At I/O 2018, Google introduced Suggested Actions that present photos as chips to quickly brighten, rotate, or archive. Google Photos 4.4 is readying several sharing-related suggestions like “Add to shared album?” and “Send to friends?” The latter functionality already exists in the “Sharing” tab, but these will be immediately accessible as you’re scrolling through images now.

<string name=”photos_suggestedactions_share_add_to_album”>Add to shared album?</string> <string name=”photos_suggestedactions_share_add_to_album_name”>Add to \”%1$s\”?</string>

<string name=”photos_suggestedactions_share_send_friend”>Send to friend?</string> <string name=”photos_suggestedactions_share_send_friends”>Send to friends?</string> <string name=”photos_suggestedactions_share_send_to_friend_and_others”>Send to %1$s & others?</string> <string name=”photos_suggestedactions_share_send_to_one_friend”>Send to %1$s?</string> <string name=”photos_suggestedactions_share_send_to_two_friends”>Send to %1$s & %2$s?</string>

Tying in with the Pixel 3’s Top Shot, there is also a Suggested Action to “Pick a better shot.”

<string name=”photos_suggestedactions_exportstill_chip”>Pick a better shot</string>

Top Shot

With the Pixel 3 now available, Google Photos 4.4 adds several strings related to the ability to find and select the best shots. This functionality is already live in version 4.3 of the app, but the strings are now just making an appearance.

<string name=”photos_mediadetails_moments_impl_recommendations_text_view_all”>View all</string> <string name=”photos_mediadetails_moments_impl_title”>SHOTS IN THIS PHOTO</string>

<string name=”photos_microvideo_stillexporter_beta_activity_name”>Google Photos Shot Selection</string> <string name=”photos_microvideo_stillexporter_beta_close_activity_button_content_description”>Close Shot Selection</string> <string name=”photos_microvideo_stillexporter_beta_export_frame_menu_item”>Select shots</string> <string name=”photos_microvideo_stillexporter_beta_frame_content_description”>Frame %d</string> <string name=”photos_microvideo_stillexporter_beta_hint_high_quality”>Recommended</string> <string name=”photos_microvideo_stillexporter_beta_hint_original”>Original</string> <string name=”photos_microvideo_stillexporter_beta_loading_announcement”>Loading</string> <string name=”photos_microvideo_stillexporter_beta_motion_failed_load”>Trouble loading shots</string> <string name=”photos_microvideo_stillexporter_beta_original_dot_content_description”>Original frame</string> <string name=”photos_microvideo_stillexporter_beta_playhead”>Select current frame.</string> <string name=”photos_microvideo_stillexporter_beta_preview_image_content_description”>Preview of the currently selected frame</string> <string name=”photos_microvideo_stillexporter_beta_recommended_dot_content_description”>Recommended frame %d</string> <string name=”photos_microvideo_stillexporter_beta_save_button”>Save copy</string> <string name=”photos_microvideo_stillexporter_beta_save_image_error”>Trouble exporting image</string> <string name=”photos_microvideo_stillexporter_beta_save_image_success”>Saved as copy</string> <string name=”photos_microvideo_stillexporter_beta_saving_copy_announcement”>Saving copy</string>

How to update?

Version 4.4 of Google Photos is rolling out now via the Play Store. We do not post APKs to download directly given the legal challenges associated with copyright and possibility of removal. Meanwhile, that model is perilous given Android App Bundles and Google Play’s Dynamic Delivery.

