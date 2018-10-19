Google app 8.33 preps Assistant ‘Personalized News,’ Lists and Notes web app, more [APK Insight]

After releasing a beta release on Monday morning, Google is back with a new version this Friday evening. Google app 8.33 — another jump from version 8.28 — features a number of discoveries related to Assistant, including “Personalized News,” Android Auto, and Notes and Lists.

About APK Insight: In this ‘APK Insight’ post, we’ve decompiled the latest version of an application that Google uploaded to the Play Store. When we decompile these files (called APKs, in the case of Android apps), we’re able to see various lines of code within that hint at possible future features. Keep in mind that Google may or may not ever ship these features, and our interpretation of what they are may be imperfect. We’ll try to enable those that are closer to being finished, however, to show you how they’ll look in the case that they do ship. With that in mind, read on.

Personalized News

Since launching on Google Home, Assistant has always been able to play news podcasts from user customizable sources. The feature, as it is live today, notes how users can “play the news from these sources.”

Google app 8.33 reveals work on new “personalized news” feature that is currently in dogfood testing with Googlers. The company could possibly be leveraging its AI and what it knows about your interests to deliver a more personalized recap of current events.

<string name=”assistant_settings_enabled_news_explanation_personalized”>Your Assistant will play personalized news when you say \”listen to the news\” or add news to a routine. Learn more at go/noa-dogfood.</string> <string name=”assistant_settings_enabled_news_explanation_video”>Your Smart Displays will play the news from these sources when you say \”listen to the news\” or add news to a routine.</string>

Further indicating that it’s different from the current audio or video podcasts is a new “Personalized News” option that is present and possibly selectable.

<string name=”assistant_settings_news_audio_tab”>Audio</string> <string name=”assistant_settings_news_personalized_news”>Personalized News</string> <string name=”assistant_settings_news_video_tab”>Video</string>

KITT device

Google app 8.33 reveals a new “kitt_device” codename that we found to be in reference to Google Assistant on Android Auto.

<string name=”kitt_device_name_pref_key”>kitt_device_name_pref_key</string>

Assistant Notes and Lists

Earlier this week, a Googler confirmed that shopping lists are coming back to Google Keep as part of Assistant allowing users to select a default “Notes and Lists” provider. Google app 8.33 continues work on this functionality.

<string name=”notes_lists_category_title_v2″>”Lists and notes services Choose a service to sync with all your notes and lists, including shopping lists. They’ll also be saved by your Assistant.”</string>

We also found a new Assistant-branded Lists and Notes web app, with more details about that available here in our full post:

<string name=”notes_lists_tap_here”>tap here</string> <string name=”notes_lists_title_link”>https://assistant.google.com/lists/mainview</string> <string name=”notes_lists_title_text”>To see all your notes and lists in one place, say “Show all my lists” to your Assistant or %1$s</string> <string name=”notes_lists_unlink_selected_provider”>Deselect %1$s before unlinking</string>

Homescreen settings

Settings to control the homescreen, and possibly the Pixel Launcher, could be consolidated into the Google app. The various preferences include the existing “Personalized updates” of weather, traffic, and calendar, as well as the row of “Suggested apps” that appear in the launcher.

<string name=”homescreen_display_feed_summary”>”Show weather, traffic, and calendar updates on your phone’s home screen.”</string> <string name=”homescreen_display_feed_title”>Personalized updates</string> <string name=”homescreen_feed_preference”>pref_display_feed</string> <string name=”homescreen_prediction_preference”>pref_show_predictions</string> <string name=”homescreen_preferences”>homescreen_preferences</string> <string name=”homescreen_settings_summary”>”Manage what appears on your phone’s home screen.”</string> <string name=”homescreen_settings_title”>Home screen</string> <string name=”homescreen_suggested_apps_summary”>”Show suggested apps at the top of your phone’s app list.”</string> <string name=”homescreen_suggested_apps_title”>Suggested apps</string>

How to update?

You can sign-up for the Google app’s beta program here or by heading to the Play Store listing on Android and scrolling to the bottom. The latest beta version of the Google app is immediately rolled out when it’s available.

We do not post APKs to download directly given the legal challenges associated with copyright and possibility of removal. Meanwhile, that model is perilous given Android App Bundles and Google Play’s Dynamic Delivery.

Thanks to JEB Decompiler, which some APK Insight teardowns benefit from.

Dylan contributed to this article

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: