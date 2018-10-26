Google looking for Wear OS testers on new products and services w/ survey

If you are a fan of Wear OS, then you might be interested in joining the Wear OS research study. Details about the opportunity were posted on Reddit (via XDA developers) and include a post by a Community Manager for Wear OS, known only as Alisha.

The signup process, including the survey, takes around 20 to 25 minutes according to a few commenters on the original Reddit post. Some even commented that they only finished the extensive questioning to see it through to the end. It asks a series of questions at the beginning; including location, ZIP code and age group, but then delves into telephone and technology usage — all with a Google focus.

Whilst this isn’t something particularly new, Wear OS’ market share still isn’t exactly solid. A series of updates and improvements are slowly making the platform a much more attractive prospect, with this survey likely being used to shape future updates.

What am I signing up for? By signing up, you’ll receive opportunities to participate in Google user studies. For example, we might have you try a prototype and provide feedback, or interview you about a new product. We are actively seeking more people to join us for onsite studies in our Bay Area offices. What do I get? You will help focus our products on our users. While you don’t get anything for just signing up, we usually give participants a token of appreciation for taking part in a study. Your feedback matters – help us shape the future of our products! Thanks, Alisha on behalf of Google User Experience Research

If you want to participate, visit this link to sign up and tackle that 25-minute survey.

