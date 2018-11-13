Samsung Galaxy S10 allegedly adopting ‘punch hole’ display cutout, ultrasonic fingerprint sensor

Samsung’s Galaxy S10 is just a few months from debut, and rumors are starting to heat up. This week, shortly after the company’s tease of its folding phone, we’re hearing new details about the device, including a Galaxy S10 display cutout in place of the notch.

According to none other than Evan Blass , we’re hearing that Samsung is planning to adopt a Galaxy S10 display cutout for the first time. Many have praised the company for avoiding the notch trend, but it seems that simply won’t last for the sake of thinner bezels.

Blass describes this cutout, not as a typical notch, but as a “punch hole” cutout which is offset from the top bezels. This cutout would house only the front-facing camera without additional sensors. Presumably, those would still remain in the limited top bezel space. From that description, it’s pretty easy to assume that this is the “Infinity O” design which Samsung briefly showed off last week.

Image Credit: Android Police

Samsung has held off from adopting a notch of any sort for quite a while, but a Galaxy S10 display cutout would mark a big change. It will be interesting to see how fans react to the change, regardless of how it affects the bezels. This is especially important considering that an offset cutout like this can’t be easily hidden with software.

Further, the Galaxy S10 will apparently be using an ultrasonic in-display fingerprint sensor as was mentioned in a report earlier this month. This is a notable addition primarily because most in-display fingerprint sensors we’ve seen so far have been optical. By using an ultrasonic option, Samsung may be able to improve speed and/or accuracy.

As we’ve heard in past reports, Blass says the Galaxy S10 will offer three rear cameras for standard, tele, and wide-angle shots. One UI will also be on board with Android 9 Pie.

Few preliminary Galaxy S10 details: – "Punch hole" style selfie cam cutout (sounds like Infinity-O display).

– Ultrasonic, in-display FPS

– Three rear cameras (standard/wide/tele)

– One UI over Android Pie — Evan Blass (@evleaks) November 13, 2018

It's true that a cutout is not a notch, but they share many of the same characteristics – but cutouts can't be hidden in the notification bar. — Evan Blass (@evleaks) November 13, 2018

