Google Calendar SMS notifications will be removed January 7th 2019

From January 7, 2019, SMS notifications from Google Calendar will cease to work for all users. Instead of SMS notifications, standard Google Calendar in-app notifications will be the main method of reminder for users regardless of device or wireless connection.

In an official blog post update, Google confirmed that users who have the SMS notification method already setup will automatically get notified via one of two ways.

If you had previously been receiving Calendar notifications via SMS, they’ll be replaced with in-app and email notifications. You’ll see these notifications: As event notifications in a web browser that has Calendar open or a mobile device if you have the Google Calendar app for Android or iOS.

In an email if you had set up SMS notifications for new events, changed events, canceled events, or event responses.

This might come as no surprise to those who are already seeing duplicate calendar and SMS notifications. If you have disabled calendar notifications, then head to Settings > Apps & notifications > Find the Calendar app > Turn notifications on.

Google also stated that the Calendar API will be updated to reflect this upcoming change.

Are you disappointed that SMS notifications for Google Calendar? Let us know in the comments section below.

