OnePlus 6 gets a $100 price cut for Black Friday, from $429 starting tomorrow

Despite the OnePlus 6T being the latest and greatest, the OnePlus 6 which launched earlier this year is still a pretty stellar smartphone. Now, for OnePlus Black Friday sales, the company is giving buyers a $100 discount to the already affordable device.

The best gifts for Android users

Where most “flagship” smartphones nowadays cost upwards of $800 or more, OnePlus has managed to keep prices under $600. The OnePlus 6 launched at a starting price of $529 and remains a solid deal down to today. Now that the OnePlus 6T is out, the company is likely trying to clear its warehouses of the previous phone, and with a $100 discount, I think it just may succeed.

For a starting price of $429, the OnePlus 6 will offer a 6.28-inch OLED display, Snapdragon 845, 6GB/8GB of RAM, 64GB/128GB of storage, dual-cameras, a glass back, Android Pie, and more. There’s even a headphone jack on this model as well as a rear fingerprint sensor. Of course, you’ll miss out on an in-display fingerprint reader, the smaller notch, and Verizon compatibility, but for $429/$479, I think the OnePlus 6 might just be the best Black Friday deal you’ll find this year.

This OnePlus Black Friday discount kicks off on 11/20 at 3 AM EST (12 AM PST) through the company’s online store.

Don't wait until the 23rd to begin Black Friday shopping – Save $100 on the OnePlus 6😱starting tomorrow, at 3AM EST! pic.twitter.com/W5qL9X889n — OnePlus USA (@OnePlus_USA) November 19, 2018

More on OnePlus 6:

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: