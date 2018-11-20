Samsung reportedly working on a ‘top secret’ Galaxy phone w/ 6 cameras, 5G, 6.7-inch display

We’re still a few months out from the debut of the Galaxy S10 family, but rumors are heating up as to what Samsung has planned. Today, a report from the Wall Street Journal claims that a “top-secret” Samsung device will feature 6 cameras and much more.

Next year’s Galaxy S10 family is set to make some big upgrades. That includes three models at different price points, in-display fingerprint sensors, and a whopping 5 cameras. There’s a lot to look forward to, but apparently, that’s not all Samsung has in store.

According to the Wall Street Journal, another Samsung device is in development with some other major upgrades in tow. This device would have a whopping 6-camera setup, a first for any Samsung device. That includes two front-facing cameras as well as four on the rear of the device. These cameras “promise richer photos and better spatial perception” according to sources.

Further, this “top secret” 6-camera Samsung device may also offer support for 5G with the device internally being referred to as “Beyond X.” This device also reportedly packs a 6.7-inch display, a sizable increase over that of the 6.4-inch display expected for the Galaxy S10+.

This device apparently arrives for Samsung as a hope to revive its slowing smartphone sales. The report also mentions that Samsung has “saved” features for this device to help set it apart.

Beyond that, this report goes into some more Galaxy S10 details we’ve not previously known. This includes “reverse wireless charging” like what was on the Huawei Mate 20 Pro, but on Samsung’s Galaxy S10 devices. There’s also a mention that Samsung’s coming foldable smartphone could be called “Samsung Flex” or “Galaxy Flex.”

WSJ also mentions that the Galaxy S10 family is set to arrive this February. Sources mention that “at least” this feature-heavy 6-camera Samsung device will arrive at a mid-month event.

