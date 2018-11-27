184: Google Pixel Slate review, Fast Pair, Project Dragonfly | 9to5Google Daily

Today we’ve got our review of the Google Pixel Slate, Fast Pair now syncs Bluetooth accessories across Android devices, and Google call for cancellation of Dragonfly.
9to5Google Daily is available on Google Play, iTunes and Apple’s Podcasts app, Stitcher, or through our dedicated RSS feed for Pocket Casts and other podcast players.
Deal: Get Pixelbook at 25% off: $750!
New episodes of 9to5Google Daily are recorded every weekday. Subscribe to our podcast in Google Play or your favorite podcast player to guarantee new episodes are delivered as soon as they’re available.
Host:
Links:
- Review: Google Pixel Slate serves as an excellent ‘B’ to the Pixelbook’s predictable A/B test
- Fast Pair now syncs Bluetooth accessories across Android devices, Chromebook support in 2019
- Googlers call on Google to cancel Dragonfly and not aid oppression, state surveillance
- Google’s Project Fi to add official support for Samsung, OnePlus, iPhones, & more with a catch
Feedback?
Drop us a line at gtips@9to5g.com. You can also rate us in Google Play, Apple Podcasts or recommend us in Pocket Casts to help more people discover the show!