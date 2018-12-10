Samsung Galaxy S9+ December 2018 security patch begins rolling out

The Samsung Galaxy S9+ is getting the latest December 2018 security patch, which is rolling out currently to Nordic Galaxy users according to SamMobile. Of course, this update is for Android Oreo, so don’t get your hopes up for an Android 9.0 Pie update for non-beta users.

This update sees the software version bumped to G965FXXS2BRK3, but we don’t know if this update includes anything other than simple security updates. Although with that said, this patch does seal 40 vulnerabilities directly affecting Samsung Experience and UI on Galaxy S9 devices.

Some of these vulnerabilities include unauthenticated access to your Samsung Secure Folder and the Gallery application. It’s because of this that we are expecting Samsung to get this update rolled out quickly.

The reports have mentioned that this update is rolling out via the Samsung Smart Switch application, and we do expect it to be available over the air in the coming days.

For those already running the Android 9.0 Pie beta on your Samsung Galaxy S9 or S9+, then this update likely won’t affect you. If you are interested in getting the beta installed on your device, then we have a detailed guide on how to get One UI on your Galaxy S9 and S9+.

