The very best premium cases for Google Pixel 3 and Google Pixel 3 XL [Video]

It’s nice to get a bargain on a phone case, especially when your device costs upwards of $500. Although it’s equally nice to have a premium case keeping your pristine Pixel safe and sound.

Since getting the device I’ve had more than a few of these cases, what I would call ‘quality options’ to test drive. So much so, that I’ve compiled this list of the very best premium Google Pixel 3 XL cases.

This isn’t a comprehensive list, it’s very difficult to cover all the options for the Pixel 3 and I didn’t want to include the standard official option as I don’t actually have it. I also get that some people will think that these cases are overpriced, not worth the money or simply a waste when you can get cheaper options that protect to the same level.

What I will say is that these are different thanks to a unique style or aesthetic. I’m sure some reading this might want a professional or high-quality option for certain occasions or as a gift, perhaps.

At the end of the day, the Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL are susceptible to a drop, ding or scuff just like any smartphone out there. Not all phones are rugged enough to live a case free life indefinitely. For anyone wanting something a little bit special, then these are five of my favorite premium Google Pixel 3 and Google Pixel 3 XL cases.

Note: I’ve included a couple of options that are not ‘technically’ premium, but are more affordable and still feel way more expensive than the price suggests, so the list is inclusive to just about any budget.

Bellroy Leather Wallet

Let’s get this list off with the most expensive case I’ve used bar none. I am a huge fan of Bellroy ever since receiving a Bellroy Note Sleeve wallet as a Christmas gift about four years ago. I like to have a good wallet case with all of my smartphones, and so I thought, why go cheap? Enter the Bellroy Leather Wallet.

It’s a really high-quality flip wallet case that has room for two bank cards, an extra SIM card and a SIM-eject tool. Oh, and it has a really neat magnet that keeps it all closed and your device safe. It’s not a thin case by any stretch, but with that said, it isn’t all that thick either. It comes in an array of colors, and I particularly love the Navy Blue leather finish.

I love how much thought has been put into it. The screen cover flips back to hide your second bank card neatly. That also doubles as a quick placement for contactless payments with your chosen card. The internal soft felt lining keeps your display safe from scratches and the external bumper gives the entire package a nice rigidity. At the same price as a Bellroy wallet you are combining wallet and case, which is exactly why I picked this case up.

Get the Bellroy Leather Wallet for Pixel 3

Get the Bellroy Leather Wallet for Pixel 3 XL

Bellroy Leather Case

Most definitely my favorite case for the Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL on the market and a true complimentary case to the Bellroy Leather Wallet. I just love how good the soft leather feels when you get this on your device. Bellroy just knows how to make quality products and this simply exudes quality. I opted for quite a garish Coral leather option and although some might not be fans, the standard tan brown and black might be more your style.

The entire case is slim and although the side buttons are encased and have a soft touch feel, it offers great protection thanks to full coverage and the display rails even have a nice lip to help protect against drops.

That said, I’m unsure how the leather would respond to a drop onto a rough surface, the same goes for sharp objects in your pocket. Best to keep keys and coins in a separate pocket.

Get the Bellroy Leather Case for Pixel 3

Get the Bellroy Leather Case for Pixel 3 XL

Otterbox Symmetry

We all know Otterbox, and while some might call them overpriced or bulky, that isn’t the point. The company has a slightly different target market — those that usually work in industry or often have their device in harms way.

If you ever have felt or used an Otterbox case before, the thickness and strength is the most impressive. The Otterbox Symmetry clear case is no different as it feels like a piece of flexible bullet-proof glass. Of course, it can’t withstand that level of damage but this thing is a beast.

Once on it does add a decent bit of bulk but the plastic back and grippy rubberized sides feels extra reassuring when holding. Stick a piece of tempered glass on the front and I genuinely think this could survive a serious drop without batting an eyelid. I don’t recommend attempting to test that though. The case also comes in black if transparent options aren’t your taste.

Get the Otterbox Symmetry for Pixel 3

Get the Otterbox Symmetry for Pixel 3 XL

Speck Presidio Grip

Speck are consistent with the quality and design of the cases they make, which is why I always try and pick one up for any device I own — alongside almost anything from Spigen. The Presidio Grip has those trademark rubber fins that help give you so much more assurances when holding the Pixel 3.

Getting the Desert Rose color is just a little bit out there and really looks amazing in my opinion. Although if you’re not a fan you can always go for the more simple but equally good looking black option.

The thick rubberized plastic and textured finish is a fair few steps above your average $10 case. It’s a heavy duty but pretty slim option that offers great protection from all angles.

Get the Speck Presidio Grip for Pixel 3

Get the Speck Presidio Grip for Pixel 3 XL

Spigen Thin Fit

Yeah, not strictly premium but still one of the most asked about cases in our recent articles and videos. Spigen make lazer cut cases that are so damn consistent no matter what device you buy them for. The Thin Fit line offers a basic level of utlra lightweight protection.

After chipping the Spigen Thin Fit on my Samsung Galaxy Note 9, I wasn’t sure I would get another ultra slim case as I don’t think it would survive another major drop. That said, it did a fine job keeping my phone safe and did a superb job — which I suppose means it passed with flying colors.

When I saw the Mint Green option for the Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL, I just knew I had to have it. My favorite color is green and I especially love pastel colors. You can probably tell, I like cases that aren’t too plain. Not a single option I’ve picked is in a plain Black or Brown. Variety is the spice of life after all.

Like every case I have listed, there are plain options if you wish for an understated case.

Get the Spigen Thin Fit for Pixel 3

Get the Spigen Thin Fit for Pixel 3 XL

Spigen Tough Armor

The Spigen Tough Armor is still my go-to case for almost every device I pick up and make my main smartphone. I love the rose gold color with the tough plastic and exoskeleton design. I like the textured button covers and the flat edges as it feels almost futuristic in the hand.

Deep down, I kind of wish I’d opted for the Sand Pink Pixel 3 XL. So naturally, I bought the Rose Gold case to match the pink option I already have slapped on my Galaxy Note 9. I like the addition of the kickstand but can’t honestly say I use it all too much.

Rugged, not that expensive but with a premium look and feel. You literally cannot go wrong with a Spigen case and the Spigen Tough Armor for Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL is no different.

Spigen Tough Armor for Pixel 3

Spigen Tough Armor for Pixel 3 XL