Google Store discounts Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL to $599 until New Year’s Eve

With the launch of the Pixel 3 in October, Google discounted the Pixel 2 XL. This marked the second year that the last-generation Made by Google phone saw a price drop. The Google Store is now discounting both the Pixel 2 and 2 XL by $50 until New Year’s Eve.

The sale began on December 23rd (via Droid-Life) and is notable for also discounting the smaller Pixel 2. Back in October, only the 2 XL saw a $150 discount from $849 to $699 for the 64GB variant.

That smaller 2017 flagship now starts at $599 and is available in Just Black and Cleary White. For both colors, the 128GB variant is discounted to $699 (from $749), but not currently available. Kinda Blue is also “out of stock,” with all sold out models offering a waitlist option.

Meanwhile, the Pixel 2 XL now also begins at $599 for the 64GB model. Black & White is currently only available at that capacity, but the 128GB Just Black unit can be purchased for $699 (from $949) right now. This deal ends on December 31st.

Aside from the 5-inch vs. 6-inch screen, both phones are powered by a Snapdragon 835 with 4GB of RAM. As one of the first devices to receive Android 9 Pie, it will get updates until 2020 and should see two more major OS releases.

The Google Store also has a “10% back when you buy a Pixel 3/3 XL and spend over $1000 on Google Store” offer and $250 off the 128GB Pixelbook until year’s end.

Minimum order value must be $1000 and include a Pixel 3/3 XL. Maximum amount of Promotional Balance is $500 and limited to 1 per customer.

