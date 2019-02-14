Google’s latest Playmoji gives Pixel owners another way to celebrate Valentine’s Day

Just a few days after dropping its Childish Gambino pack with some excellent new ads to go alongside it, Google is releasing another new set of Playmoji characters for Pixel owners. The new Love Playmoji pack is available now for all Pixel owners.

The best gifts for Android users

Detailed in a new post on The Keyword, Google explains a few ways that Pixel owners can take advantage of their device’s camera to celebrate Valentine’s Day this evening. This includes using Night Sight to take shots of low-light dinners, Google Lens for getting phone numbers, and more.

The news here though is the arrival of a new Playmoji pack for the Pixel’s AR Playground. The Love Playmoji pack is available for all Pixel owners and offers up just over a dozen different AR characters you can throw into your pictures or videos. That includes a dancing heart, “Love You” banners, and some floating hearts too.

To get this new functionality, any Pixel owner simply needs to download the ‘Playground: Love’ Playmoji pack from the Play Store. It works on the original Pixel, Pixel 2, and Pixel 3, including the XL sizes.

More on Pixel:

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: