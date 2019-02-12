Report: Google Pixel is the fastest-growing US smartphone brand w/ 43% year-over-year growth

While it’s still not seeing anything close to the success of the iPhone or even Samsung’s Galaxy lineup, Google has started to finally see success with its Pixel lineup over the past year. Now, a new report reveals that Google Pixel is the fastest-growing smartphone brand in the United States.

A report from Strategy Analytics states that Google’s Pixel brand is the fastest-growing brand in the United States as far as smartphones go as of Q4 2018. You’ve probably heard that detail floating around over the past couple of days, but in the full report, Strategy Analytics reveals that Google’s in-house smartphone brand grew a whopping 43% since Q4 of 2017.

That’d be a pretty noteworthy stat on its own, but when you take into account the fact that the overall US smartphone market has plummeted over the past year by 23%, it’s especially impressive. The report goes on to mention that Google outgrew its top-ten competitors including the likes of Apple, Samsung, and others in this time period.

Strategy Analytics mentions a few key reasons why the Pixel may be “catching fire” as they call it. This includes Apple seeing longer replacement rates and battery replacements, and giving users less of a reason to upgrade. Samsung also saw “soft” sales of the Galaxy S9, and ZTE had to temporarily leave the US market. Deals and discounts probably also played a role.

The report also asks the question “Is Google Pixel the new iPhone?” It’s an interesting question, but obviously, the sales speak for themselves as far as success is concerned. Clearly, though, Google is getting attention from consumers with inclusions like the stunning camera with Night Sight, Google Assistant, and more. The report also mentions Google’s inclusion of eSIM and AI tech.

