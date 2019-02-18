YouTube Music 3.03 adds Android Auto support, continues work on playing on-device files [APK Insight]

Recent updates to YouTube Music have added major features like Sonos integration, and more minor tweaks from Queue changes to expanded “Add to playlist” availability. YouTube Music 3.03 adds Android Auto support, and continues work on letting users play “sideloaded” songs.

About APK Insight: In this ‘APK Insight’ post, we’ve decompiled the latest version of an application that Google uploaded to the Play Store. When we decompile these files (called APKs, in the case of Android apps), we’re able to see various lines of code within that hint at possible future features. Keep in mind that Google may or may not ever ship these features, and our interpretation of what they are may be imperfect. We’ll try to enable those that are closer to being finished, however, to show you how they’ll look in the case that they do ship. With that in mind, read on.

Android Auto support

As spotted by Android Police this evening, YouTube Music 3.03 adds Android Auto integration. Google’s latest streaming service joins other apps like Play Music and Pocket Casts, with the interface sticking to the same basic layout for car media apps.

“Recommended” is the default view for YouTube Music with “Your Mixtape” in the overflow menu immediately starting that auto-generated playlist. “Last played” is a history, while “Library” shows saved playlists, albums, and liked songs. The last item in overflow menu is “Downloads” for offline content. The now playing FAB is themed bright red, with expanded controls letting users thumbs up/down, repeat, and shuffle. Version 3.03 is widely rolled out via the Play Store as of last week.

Playing “sideloaded” files

YouTube Music continues work on letting users play songs “sideloaded” or downloaded directly to Android devices within the app. The latest strings suggest being able to see a “shelf” of “Devices files” and an “All songs” view. This feature is important before YouTube Music replaces Play Music as the default media file player.

<string name=”media_browser_sideloaded_all_songs_title”>All songs</string> <string name=”media_browser_sideloaded_shelf_title”>Device files</string>

Full HD offline download

The “Media quality” option in the “Downloads” menu lets users select between “Audio only,” “Medium – 360p,” and “HD – 720p.” “Full HD – 1080p” is coming in a future update for offline playback.

<string name=”offline_video_quality_1080p”>Full HD – 1080p</string>

Quality menu

Another change in YouTube Music 3.03 follows a similar tweak introduced in the main YouTube client. When watching video, the Quality menu has been reorganized so that the higher-res options are easier to reach at the bottom of the screen instead of above.

YouTube Music 2.69 YouTube Music 3.03

Autoplay on launch

An “autoplay_on_launch” feature is still in development, but it has since been renamed to “Quick start.”

YouTube Music 2.69

<string name=”pref_autoplay_on_launch_title”>Autoplay</string> <string name=”autoplay_on_launch_snackbar_default”>Autoplaying…</string>

YouTube Music 3.03

<string name=”pref_autoplay_on_launch_title”>Quick start</string> <string name=”autoplay_on_launch_snackbar_default”>Starting music…</string>

How to update?

YouTube Music 3.03 is rolling out now via the Play Store. We do not post APKs to download directly given the legal challenges associated with copyright and possibility of removal. Meanwhile, that model is perilous given Android App Bundles and Google Play’s Dynamic Delivery.

Thanks to JEB Decompiler, which some APK Insight teardowns benefit from.