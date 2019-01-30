YouTube Music adds Sonos speaker integration, Premium subscription required

Since launching last year, YouTube Music has slowly added new features like Top 100 Charts and design tweaks earlier this month on Android and iOS. Today, Google’s latest streaming service is adding Sonos speaker integration.

YouTube Music in the Sonos app features five main sections, with “Recommended” most similar to the “Home” feed of album, artists, and playlists suggestions. “New Releases” is like the existing “Hotlist” tab, and includes “the freshest music specifically tailored to your tastes.”

The newly integrated YouTube Charts is available as “Top Charts” in Sonos and includes the Top 100 Songs from around the world, as well as locally by country. “Your Mixtape” is next as a constantly updating “personalized playlist.” The last section is library where your saved playlists, albums, and songs appear.

This integration is available in all countries where YouTube Music and YouTube Premium are available. However, a paid YouTube Music Premium or YouTube Premium subscription is required.

To add YouTube Music to the Sonos Controller app users can head to “More” in the bottom bar and then “Add Music Services.” Authorization involves pasting a code and then signing into your Google Account. The full instructions are available below:

Open the Sonos Controller app. Tap More from the menu on the bottom of the screen. Tap Add Music Services. Select YouTube Music > Add to Sonos. Tap I’m already a member. Tap Authorize and paste the code presented on the previous screen. Tap Next and sign in to or select your YouTube Music account. Return to the Sonos app. Enter an account and then click Done.

