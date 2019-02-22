Latest Google Store deal takes $200 off Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL

Last month, Google Fi and the Google Store discounted the Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL by $150. The MVNO deal is still in effect, but the latter is now discounting the flagship phones by $200 until March 3rd.

This latest Google Store deal kicked off today and will end March 3, 2019, “while supplies last and subject to availability.” It brings the Pixel 3 to $599 for 64GB and $699 for 128GB. Meanwhile, the Pixel 3 XL starts at $699 and $799 for the higher storage tier.

This deal is $50 more than the $150 January offer and applies to all color variants. It matches the $200 discount on Black Friday 2018 for the Pixel 3 XL, while also bringing it to the smaller version. Amusingly, Google Store deals for the Pixel 3 appear to be increasing in $50 increments since December’s holiday promotion.

Meanwhile, the Google Store is still hosting the buy one, get one (BOGO) up to 50% deal until Monday, February 25th. Google Fi is still offering $150 off both phones with service activation.

This will greatly benefit new buyers as Google ramps up advertising for the phone, including a Night Sight campaign that directly targets Apple and the iPhone XS. A more prominent video featuring Playmoji and Childish Gambino aired at the Grammys earlier this month. Of course, early Pixel 3 adopters might feel somewhat slighted.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: