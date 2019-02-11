Google Store brings back Pixel 3 & 3 XL BOGO ‘up to 50% off’ deal for February

In time for Valentine’s Day, the Google Store is bringing back the very popular BOGO up to 50% off deal on the Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL. Buying one Made by Google flagship will net a sizable discount on a second phone.

The dual nature is especially ideal for Valentine’s on Thursday with rush shipping, but this BOGO offer lasts for two weeks and ends on February 25, 2019. Both products must be added to your shopping cart, with the discount automatically calculated and applied.

Like before, it’s important to keep in mind that not all purchase combinations will yield half off your order. The Google Store is differentiating by device model and not storage capacity. We’ve made a useful grid, while Google summarize the offer as such:

Save $450 when you buy two Pixel 3 XL phones. Save $400 when you buy a Pixel 3XL and Pixel 3. Save $350 when you buy two Pixel 3 phones.

Not all purchase permutations will yield a 50% discount. To maximize your discount, buy either a 128GB or 64GB Pixel 3 XL and then a device with lower storage capacity. The exception to this is purchasing two 64GB Pixel 3 XL phones, which is likely the best deal for most buyers.

Device #1 Price #1 Device #2 Price #2 Discount on #2 Discount % on #2 Total price 128GB Pixel 3 XL $999 128GB Pixel 3 XL $999 -$450 ~45% $1,548 128GB Pixel 3 XL $999 64GB Pixel 3 XL $899 -$450 50% $1,448 128GB Pixel 3 XL $999 128GB Pixel 3 $899 -$400 ~44.5% $1,498 128GB Pixel 3 XL $999 64GB Pixel 3 $799 -$400 50% $1,398 ~ 64GB Pixel 3 XL $899 64GB Pixel 3 XL $899 -$450 50% $1,348 64GB Pixel 3 XL $899 128GB Pixel 3 $899 -$400 ~44.5% $1,398 64GB Pixel 3 XL $899 64GB Pixel 3 $799 -$400 50% $1,298 ~ 128GB Pixel 3 $899 128GB Pixel 3 $899 -$350 ~39.5% $1,448 128GB Pixel 3 $899 64GB Pixel 3 XL $899 -$400 ~44.5% $1,398 64GB Pixel 3 $799 64GB Pixel 3 $799 -$350 ~44% $1,248

