Alphabet Scoop 045: Assistant updates, Google Duplex, and a Glass leak in 2019?

This week we talk about Google Assistant and Google Duplex, Google Pixel 3 camera issues, and a Google Glass leak in 2019.
Deal: Get Pixelbook at 25% off: $750!
- Google Duplex on Pixel expands to 43 US States, coming to more Android and iOS devices soon
- Google begins replacing full ‘Voice Match’ phone unlock w/ Assistant-only lock screen access
- Google Assistant adds support for smart heaters, air fresheners, and fireplaces
- Google app 9.36 preps Assistant on Ambient Displays, more on Notes and Lists [APK Insight]
- Google fixing Pixel 3 camera issues, Bluetooth, & more with March security patch
- Gmail Smart Compose rolling out to other Android devices after Pixel 3 exclusive
- First photos of second generation Google Glass Enterprise w/ USB-C leak out [Gallery]
- YouTube will disable comments on videos featuring minors, adding new ‘comments classifier’
- Google begins notifying winners of I/O 2019 ticket drawing
- Google I/O 2019 will be a ‘No Parking Event’ to reduce traffic, carbon emissions
- Samsung reportedly working on improvements for Galaxy Fold screen crease, two other devices
