9to5Toys Lunch Break: Acer Chromebook 15 Refurb $200, Tile Trackers from $29, Arlo Security Systems starting at $100, more
TODAY’S CAN’T MISS DEALS:
Acer’s Chromebook 15 offers up to 12-hours of battery life for $200 (Refurb, Orig. $329+)
Save up to 33% on Tile Trackers, deals from $29 on Mate, Slim and Pro
Arlo security systems provide HD feeds, FREE cloud recording and more – deals from $100
MSI GS75 Stealth Unboxing and First Impressions: Small gaming laptop with tons of power [Video]
Building the Ultimate RGB Chroma Cave Part 3: Bringing the cave together [Video]
MORE NEW DEALS:
Grab 4 Assistant-enabled LIFX Mini Color Smart Bulbs for $123 (Reg. $160), more from $16
- Best Buy’s 1-Day Flash Sale includes MacBook Air from $950, iPhone deals, much more
- Create your own Sonos One AirPlay 2 setup w/ these discounted multi-speaker bundles
- The iDevices Outdoor HomeKit Switch hits a new Amazon all-time low at $30 (Reg. $50)
- AirPlay, Dolby Atmos, more headline Pioneer’s $250 7.2-Ch. A/V Receiver ($150 off)
- Upgrade your Wi-Fi in today’s Gold Box w/ an Orbi Mesh System for $180 (Refurb, Orig. $370)
- Blue’s enCore 300 Condenser Mic is great for the studio and the stage: $100 shipped (50% off)
- This high-powered Alexa Bluetooth speaker hits an Amazon all-time low at $108 (Reg. $150)
- Smartphone Accessories: TaoTronics LED Desk Lamp with 2.4A USB Charging Port $26, more
- Philips Wake-Up Light Alarm Clock falls to one of its lowest prices in years at $95 (Reg. $120)
- This Dyson refurbished AM09 Hot + Cool Fan Heater is up to $290 off w/ free shipping
- The Orivs Day Sale offers up to $50 off your purchase: outerwear, shorts, accessories & more
- The Radio Flyer 4-in-1 Stroll ‘N Trike is at an Amazon low of $69 right now (Reg. up to $125)
- This 16.4-foot RGB LED strip adds extra ambiance to any room for just $9 Prime shipped
- Keep your toiletries organized in this ripstop nylon Zero Grid Dopp Kit: $10 (30% off)
- DIYers unite! This RIDGID Drill/Driver combo kit includes two batteries for $119 (Reg. $150+)
- Digital Switch games from just $4: Machinarium, Furi, Outlast 2, Slayaway Camp, more
- Abercrombie cuts 25% off your entire purchase including popular denim, T-shirts & more
- Today’s Best iOS & Mac App Deals: Crowntakers Strategy RPG, Pocket Academy, more
- Get the cinema experience at home w/ this Antique-Style Popcorn Machine: $94 (Amazon low)
- Acquire your Red Bull wings for only $1 per can with this 24-pack from Amazon(Reg. $34)
- Build world-famous skyscrapers and run the city in Project Highrise for iPad: $2 (Reg. $4)
- Razor’s Spark Ultra Kick Scooter lights up the pavement with LED wheels at $40 (33% off)
- Banana Republic spruces up your closet with 40% off sitewide, including new arrivals, from $21
- Today’s Best Game Deals: Nioh $15, Hellblade Senua’s Sacrifice $20, more
- Dress your bed in Sweet Home Collection Sheets, now from $15 today only (Up to 35% off)
- Crocs offers 20% off select styles during its Spring Favorites Sale with deals from $20
- The black stainless steel Waring Pro 14-Cup Coffee Maker drops to $30 (Reg. $75+)
- Save over 20% on AmazonBasics’ metal monitor stand at $14 Prime shipped
- AmazonBasics’ ergonomic wireless mouse is just $9
- Score any three tickets to see Shazam! for just $20 at Atom Tickets
- 9to5Toys Daily: April 05, 2019
NEW PRODUCTS AND GUIDES:
The SanDisk 1TB microSD card is now available for purchase after being announced at MWC
LEGO Paris Skyline Review: A faithful brick-built recreation with a bargain price tag
Nintendo announces Labo VR support for Mario Odyssey and Zelda: Breath of the Wild
- LEGO Spike Prime is the company’s latest STEAM offering, teaches builders to code in Scratch
- Borderlands 3 release date unveiledalongside pre-order bonuses and a brand new trailer
- Amazon’s beauty best-sellers list updates your routine with hundreds of products to try
- Punch-Out!!, Super Mario Bros.: The Lost Levels, more come to Nintendo Switch Online
- PDP Faceoff Deluxe+ wired controller delivers in-game chat for Switch
- House of Marley announces Exodus over-ear Bluetooth wooden headphones
- Amazon expected to drop Whole Foods prices by 20% Wednesday + more w/ Prime
- Target’s Opalhouse New Spring Collection looks like Anthropolige with prices from $2
- TP-Link aims to bring mesh to the masses w/ a new, budget-friendly Deco Wi-Fi System
- Best microphone isolation shields to make your vocal recordings stand out from the pack
- Sega Genesis Mini goes up for pre-order w/ 40 classic games, two controllers, more
- Dolby Bluetooth adapter spotted in recent FCC filing, possible surround sound private listening
- UBTECH debuts new iPhone-enabled Iron Man MK50 Robot ahead of Endgame’s release
- LEGO officially announces five new Avengers: Endgame kits, now available for purchase
- HDHomeRun sunsets its Premium TV streaming service, here are the best alternatives
- Borderlands 3 reveal trailer now live, feast your eyes on the latest from Gearbox
- Yale debuts its all-in-one security camera w/ an integrated spotlight, speaker, and more
- Oakley’s new collaboration with designer Jeff Staple offers a fresh twist on classics from $40
- The new Garmin backup camerainstalls in minutes with no drilling or wiring required
- Witcher 3 devs announce Gwent for iOS with a 2019 release date + more
- The best video doorbells to secure your smart home from $70
- The Amazon Coachella storefront offers on-site delivery at this year’s festival
- March’s LEGO Ideas creations: Grand Central Terminal and other Architecture miniatures
- The best beginner 3D printers to get you started building your own gear
- Arlo Ultra security cameras re-launch with 4K and HDR support, HomeKit on the way