Save big on HP Chromebooks, Chromecast-enabled 4K TVs, and Anker accessories in today’s best deals

Thursday’s best deals include an HP Chromebook, VIZIO’s Chromecast-laden 4K UHDTV, and the latest Anker Amazon sale. Head below for more.

Save big on an HP Chromebook

Today only at Woot, you can grab HP’s 14-inch Chromebook for $200 in certified refurbished condition. That’s a 33% savings from the regular going rate and a match of the best price we’ve seen to date. Features include a 14-inch multitouch display, USB-C, 4GB of RAM, and 32GB worth of flash storage. You can expect over 10 hours worth of battery life on a single charge, making it ideal for keeping your work going all day. Ships with a 90-day warranty from HP for added peace of mind.

Chromecast features highlight this VIZIO 4K TV

VIZIO’s D-series 60-inch 4K UHDTV is down to $399 shipped. That’s a $100 discount from the regular going rate and a match of our previous mention. VIZIO’s D-Series offers solid value with 4K resolution, HDR support, and 120Hz effective refresh rates under $400. This model ships with three HDMI inputs, USB, antenna, and optical audio ports. Built-in Chromecast functionality delivers access to all of your favorite streaming services, including Netflix, Hulu, YouTube, and more.

Latest Anker sale at Amazon packed with smartphone accessories

Load up on smart home tech, smartphone accessories and more in the latest Anker sale at Amazon. Deals include Anker’s eufy C1 smart scale, tunable LED light bulbs, portable batteries, and more. There’s also a nice deal on Soundcore Spirit Wireless earbuds at $25, which offer a nice lower-cost alternative to pricier products on the market. See all of our top picks right here.

