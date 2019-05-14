OnePlus 7 Pro 5G adds next-gen connectivity to device, “coming soon”

The OnePlus 7 Pro 5G has now gone official becoming the first device from OnePlus to include 5G connectivity but a firm release date is not yet known.

Based upon the OnePlus 7 Pro, the OnePlus 7 Pro 5G does include a whole new internal architecture to make way for the Qualcomm X50 5G modem. Internally the OnePlus 7 Pro 5G is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 paired with 8GB of RAM and 256GB internal non-expandable storage.

Elsewhere, the internals match up almost exactly to the OnePlus 7 Pro, so that means 4,000mAh cell, enhanced haptics, dual stereo speakers, 90hz refresh rate display, the faster in-display reader and Warp Charge 30 superfast charger.

Those internals combine with 5G network speeds should result in another blazingly fast experience. With UFS 3.0 storage also being included, this is a device built for speed thanks to that rapid internal read and write speeds. With this superfast storage up to nine times faster than previous internal storage options, for even quicker app loading, saving, transferring, and more.

It’s worth noting that at least initially, the device will only be available in the Nebula Blue variant. The only external physical difference is the addition of the 5G logo embossed under the OnePlus logo on the rear of the handset.

The rest of the device is a by-the-numbers affair, with the 5G-connectivity being the main differentiator. In the UK, the handset will launch exclusively with EE, and Elisa in Finland. Pricing and availability are still under wraps, while details for release in the United States are also yet to be revealed.

