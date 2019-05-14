OnePlus 7 Pro goes official w/ Snapdragon 855, pop-up selfie camera, 90Hz display, starts at $669

The OnePlus 7 Pro has now gone official at the London launch event. The ultra-premium handset arguably boasts one the most impressive spec sheets of any 2019 flagship device so far.

We’ve already known a ton about this device thanks to leaks, tidbits, and even OnePlus themselves confirming some features. But the 7 Pro represents a move away from the “premium device at a more mid-range price-tag” model that OnePlus has adopted for the last few releases. Instead, the OnePlus 7 Pro is set to offer a truly different experience than with previous OnePlus products.

For starters, the OnePlus 7 Pro will be priced at £649 or $669, which is a pretty sizeable leap over the previous generation OnePlus 6T. That handset started at just $549, whereas the OnePlus 7 Pro costs a fair portion more. It will be interesting to see how fans react to this new pricing structure.

That said, this is a stacked device that really does take on the ultra-premium flagship market without breaking a sweat. At the core of the OnePlus 7 Pro is the Snapdragon 855 chipset, 6,8, or 12GB of RAM, and 128/256GB of internal non-expandable storage. On paper, these are the most powerful internals we have seen on a OnePlus handset thus far.

The OnePlus 7 Pro is set to be the first device to launch with UFS 3.0 storage for even faster internal read and write speeds. The superfast storage is claimed to be up to nine times faster than previous internal storage options, for even quicker app loading, saving, transferring, and more.

OnePlus has also added a brand new haptic feedback motor for enhanced vibrations when using the keyboard, receiving notifications, and gaming.

The upgraded internals are needed, as the OnePlus 7 Pro will launch with a feature set not seen before on a OnePlus device. There is a genuinely showstopping curved edge-to-edge 90Hz QHD+ display — a first for OnePlus handsets. The 6.67-inch panel includes optimizations for palm rejection so that you don’t make errant touches when gripping the phone tightly.

At 3120 x 1440 pixels, 6.67-inches and with a pixel density of 516ppi, it is shaping up to be one of the most impressive aspects of this device. It’s no wonder given the quality, that this is an HDR10+ certified display too. Such is the quality of the display on the OnePlus 7 Pro, it has already received an A+ rating from industry testing experts DisplayMate.

The OnePlus 7 Pro also includes an updated and improved in-display fingerprint reader over the OnePlus 6T. A sensor increase from 6.6mm to 7.7mm, and a brand new fingerprint scanning camera to ensure that unlocks are up to twice as fast than the previous generation.

With no visible notch, OnePlus has opted for a new pop-up selfie camera to help increase the screen-to-body ratio of the 7 Pro. This pop-up camera works well in practice and sits inside the bezel until activated either by the user or for biometric unlocking. It can retract in just 0.53 seconds, is rated for 300,000 actuations, includes auto-drop technology, and there are even extra seals to protect against liquid and dust invasion.

Another first for the OnePlus 7 Pro is the inclusion of a triple rear-facing camera module. This triple setup includes a 48-megapixel Sony IMX 586 main sensor, a secondary 8-megapixel 3x telephoto zoom lens, and 16-megapixel 117-degree ultra wide angle lens. This represents a series of firsts for the OnePlus camera system and has brought about a few software tweaks.

The main camera includes EIS and OIS for super smooth shots, while it has a max aperture of f/1.6, which should result in even better low-light shots. This coincides with the new Nightscape 2.0 low-light photography mode, which has been tweaked to try and tackle the impressive Night Sight and Huawei Night Modes.

Software tweaks are not just limited to the camera. OxygenOS has been tweaked and updated to OxygenOS 9.5, it includes a series of new additions to take advantage of the updated hardware and design. There is a new native screen recording mode that has no recording limit.

Obviously, the removal of the notification LED on the OnePlus 6T was a big miss, so the OnePlus 7 Pro adds edge lighting much like that found on previous Samsung Galaxy devices to notify you of incoming messages and more.

A brand new gaming mode is also being introduced that enables more notification controls, and even slowing of background app data access. The new gaming mode has been created in collaboration with one of the biggest brands in eSports — Fnatic. This mode is exclusive to the OnePlus 7 Pro and allows you to completely block all external data connections except for the game you are currently playing for maximum bandwidth and therefore a better connection.

The Fnatic gaming mode also ties in well with another Digital Wellbeing-type mode that OnePlus is calling “Zen Mode”. The new mode has been built on the principle of mindfulness, giving you a complete 20-minute break from your device by shutting down all connections, notifications, and only allows access to emergency services and the camera. Once activated, Zen Mode will not exit until 20-minutes has passed.

The OnePlus 7 Pro will come in three distinct colors: Almond, Mirror Gray, and the striking Nebula Blue. It’s worth noting that the top-tier 12GB RAM, 256GB storage option is only available on the Nebula Blue model. The classic Mirror Gray comes in 6/8GB RAM, 128/256GB storage options, while the limited edition Almond color will only be available in an 8GB RAM, 256GB storage option.

As for availability, the device starts at $669 in the United States and £649 in the UK for the 6GB RAM/128GB storage option. The 7 Pro will be available from May 17th exclusively from T-Mobile. It will arrive in China, India, and other select markets at a later date.

More on OnePlus:

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: