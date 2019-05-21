Nest Hub hits new all-time low price, August smart locks and more are in today’s best deals

Nest Hub hits its all-time low price, August smart locks, and discounted TP-Link smart plugs are in today’s 9to5Toys Lunch Break. Head below for more.

Nest Hub deals return with new all-time low price

Following a steady stream of deals, Nest Hub has now hit a new all-time low price at $68 shipped. That’s down $31 from the regular price we’ve seen in our previous mention and the best offer we’ve tracked to date by a few dollars. Nest Hub delivers Google Assistant to your home with its built-in display, offering control over lights, thermostats, and more. Check out our hands-on review, where we called it “useful and just plain cute.”

August’s latest Smart Lock is now $99 at Amazon

August is responsible for some of the best smart locks on the market, and now its 3rd generation model has hit a new Amazon all-time low price at $99. We typically see it for around $120-$150 as a comparison. August’s 3rd generation smart lock is an easy way to add voice-controlled security to your home. With DIY installation, you’ll be all set up in “about 10 minutes with just a screwdriver.” Send guests temporary keys, check the status of your doors, and more.

Pick up three TP-Link smart plugs for $12.50 each

B&H is offering a notable deal on popular TP-Link smart plugs, delivering a three-pack for $38. You would typically pay around $35 for two at other online retailers. Whether you’re wanting to control a coffee maker or lamp, this 3-pack of smart plugs is a must-have. Plus, you’ll be able to use Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant, or your smartphone to turn these plugs on or off.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!

Focal Sphear Wireless Headphones Review: High-quality audio for nearly any activity [Video]

Synology Surveillance Station Hands-on: Starting a NAS security system [Video]

Xbox One S All-Digital Edition unboxing and first look [Video]