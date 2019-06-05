Black Friday-level pricing returns on this Chromecast and Google Home Mini bundle, plus deals on budget Android phones and high-end Chromebooks. Head below for more in this episode of 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Chromecast and Google Home Mini bundle is $44

Best Buy is offering Black Friday-level pricing on a Chromecast and Google Home Mini bundle at $44. You’d typically expect t pay around $84 regularly. Google Home Mini features always-on access to Assistant and allows you to control your smart home, adjust music playback and more. Chromecast enters the mix to bring your favorite content to any TV. This is a great way to add Assistant control and entertainment to your home without breaking the bank.

Moto E Plus delivers a budget-friendly Android experience

Today only, B&H has the 4th generation Moto E Plus 32GB Android Smartphone for $99.99. This budget-friendly device sports a 1.4GHz Snapdragon 427 processor, a rear 13MP camera, 32GB of storage and a 5.5-inch display. Great for grandparents or kids that do not require the latest tech in their life. Make sure you protect your new Moto E Plus with an affordable case. This option is available in various finishes and should fit the bill in most stances with a slim design, but enough protection overall to keep things scratch-free.

Pick up Lenovo’s Yoga 2-in-1 Chromebook for $150 off

Best Buy is offering the Lenovo Yoga 2-in-1 Chromebook with 8GB of RAM and 128GB SSD for $549. That’s $150 off and a match of the lowest price we’ve seen to date. This Chromebook comes packed with 128GB of onboard system storage as well as 8GB of RAM, a 15.6-inch display and up to 22 hours of battery life. Its folding 2-in-1 design allows the Lenovo Yoga to live up to its name, converting between laptop and tablet form-factors with ease. In terms of I/O, you’re looking at two USB-C ports as well as a USB-A input and more.

