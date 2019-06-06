Today’s the first Stadia Connect event, where Google is answering many of the questions we’ve been asking about their upcoming game streaming service ahead of E3. If you’re not able to watch along with the livestream event, we’ve got you covered. Here’s a continuously updated list of every game Google has announced during the Stadia Connect livestream.

There’s two things that will either make or break Google Stadia before it even launches, and that’s pricing and game selection. Pricing has to be reasonable if gamers are ever going to support Stadia, and what’s a game streaming service without great games?

Going into Stadia Connect, the only games we know are confirmed for the platform are Assassin’s Creed: Odyssey, seen in the original “Project Stream” test, and Doom: Eternal, as promised at GDC. Otherwise, we’ve had to whet our Stadia games appetites with teases from GDC and rumors of titles like Destiny 2.

Beyond bringing existing titles to Stadia, today’s Stadia Connect will also likely premiere previously unannounced games that should arrive on other platforms. Additionally, we may get our first glimpse at first-party titles created by Google’s Stadia Games and Entertainment studio.

With Stadia Connect under way, here’s the master list of every game Google has announced for the platform, in reverse order based on when they’re shown (newer titles at the top). You’ll also find links to further coverage for certain games.

Google Stadia games (Refresh for updates)

Assassin’s Creed Odyssey

Metro Exodus

Samurai Shodown

Rage 2

Final Fantasy XV

Thumper

Dragonball Xenoverse 2

Shadow of the Tomb Raider

Just Dance

Wolfenstein Youngblood

Trials Rising

The Elder Scrolls Online

Farming Simulator 19

Power Rangers: Battle for the Grid

FM

GRID

The Crew 2

Destiny 2

Tom Clancy’s The Division 2

Get Packed

GYLT

Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Breakpoint

Mortal Kombat 11

Baldur’s Gate III

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: