Samsung Galaxy S10e deals headlined today’s 9to5Toys Lunch Break, along with offers on HP’s latest Chromebook and TP-Link Mesh Routers. Hit the jump for more deals.

Samsung Galaxy S10e deals start at $450

Best Buy and B&H have a number of notable Samsung Galaxy S10e deals today with prices starting at $450. You can lock-in with one of the three big carriers, or bundle it with 3-months of Mint Mobile service. Each color and storage capacity is on sale to suit your needs.

Samsung’s latest Galaxy S10e delivers a 5.8-inch AMOLED display, 16 and 12MP cameras, Snapdragon Octa-Core CPU, and at least 128GB of storage. You’ll also have access to Samsung’s new PowerShare Wireless Charging features, which lets you pair up devices and share power directly from your device. We called it “the best Galaxy S10” in our hands-on review.

HP’s 14-inch Chromebook gets 15% discount

The latest 14-inch HP Chromebook is on sale for $170, which is a 15% price drop from the regular going rate and the best we’ve seen. This specific Chromebook offers up to 11.5 hours of battery, easily beating most of its PC and Mac competitors. Features include a 14-inch display, 4GB of RAM, and 16GB worth of internal storage.

TP-Link’s 802.11ac Mesh Router is under $100

Mesh routers are all the rage right now, and TP-Link’s top-rated 802.11ac option is currently on sale for under $100 at B&H. As a comparison, it typically goes for around $170. TP-Link’s Deco M5 is as fully-featured as mesh Wi-Fi systems come these days. It blankets your home in over 5,500 square feet of dual-band 1,300Mbps network speeds, touts enhanced multi-user connection technology, and more.

Samsung’s Galaxy Tab A 128GB gets first price drop

Amazon is currently offering the Samsung Galaxy Tab A 10.1 128GB Wi-Fi Tablet for $288. Saving you $42 from the going rate, today’s offer is not only one of the first price drops we’ve seen, but a new all-time low. Based around a 10.1-inch display, Samsung’s latest Galaxy A tablet features dual Dolby Atmos-enabled speakers, 10 hours of battery life and more. Even though this version includes 128GB of storage, you can expand that up to 512GB thanks to an microSD card slot.

Skagen’s Wear OS Smartwatch is down to $199

Amazon is offering the Skagen Falster 2 Stainless Steel + Silicone Smartwatch in Black or Blush for $199. That’s $76 off the going rate and is a match for the lowest price we have tracked. Unlike many other smartwatches, Skagen’s runs Google Wear OS. This provides a very open platform which offers loads of compatible apps, customizable watch faces, and more. Features like GPS, heart rate monitoring, Google Pay, and smartphone notifications, make it a respectable offering for iOS and Android users alike.

