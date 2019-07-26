Over the past several days, quite a few Android users have been coming across a bug when using the Google search app that sees results not properly showing, with the results “cut off” with white space. This week, Google has confirmed the bug, and it’s working to fix it.

The best gifts for Android users

Google stated that it is aware of the problem on Twitter, saying that it is “actively working” to fix the problem. This “cut-off” search results issue isn’t extremely widespread, from what we can tell, but it’s been affecting users on multiple Android devices, including recent Samsung flagships and even Google’s own Pixel devices.

If you’ve yet to encounter the problem, it sees Google search results not fully loading on Android devices, “cut off” about halfway down. A small portion of the results will load up, but after a couple of results appear, the app stops rendering further results. Understandably, this can be quite frustrating. The issue seems to be most prevalent in the Google search app for Android, but some reports also mention it in Chrome (via TNW).

In its tweet, Google doesn’t mention a timeline for fixing the problem. Hopefully, though, it’ll be fixed in the near future.

Update 7/26: In a follow-up tweet, Google has confirmed that this issue has been resolved.

This appears to have been fully resolved now. — Google SearchLiaison (@searchliaison) July 25, 2019

More on Google Search:

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: