Google Search on the desktop web has seen a slew of visual refreshes in recent weeks. The latest is a substantial redesign of the News tab that does a better job of highlighting headlines and publishers.

Announced by the Google News Initiative on Twitter, the refreshed design is for the “News” tab that lets you filter Search results to current articles from publications. One prominent addition is a carousel that notes what “People also search for.”

Over the next couple weeks we’re rolling out a redesigned News tab in Search on desktop. The refreshed design makes publisher names more prominent and organizes articles more clearly to help you find the news you need.

A common element in the main Search view, each card features a cover image, headline, and time. Readers can browse and tap the upper-right arrow to see a full list of news articles.

Single stories greatly benefit from increased spacing and are no longer tightly stacked on top of each other. Presented as cards with faint gray outlines, an image appears at the right, while the entire headline is included. This format also allows for more of a preview.

However, this redesign comes at the expense of fewer links per page, with related In-Depth or Opinion articles not appearing at the same frequency underneath a story. However, it’s much better for readability and just browsing through results.

Update 7/16: Announced last Thursday, Google is already rolling out the News tab redesign. It’s available on several signed-in and logged-out desktop devices that we checked today in the U.S. Full availability in Search is expected “over the next couple weeks.”

