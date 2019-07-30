In the world of night photography, Samsung has allowed quite a few brands to get the jump on them. The wealth of devices with Night modes now dwarfs the Galaxy S10 and S10+, but a recent update is adding in the feature slowly to certain handsets.

The latest to receive the dedicated Night mode is the Sprint Samsung Galaxy S10 and S10+. For North American Galaxy owners, the wait is almost always extended firstly due to the Snapdragon chipset alterations and then carrier tweaks. That doesn’t excuse Sprint though, as in the United States, this update has already been available to AT&T and Verizon owners for a little while.

Considering that the Night mode has been on some unlocked Galaxy S10 devices for some time, it’s frustrating but we’re sure the arrival is welcomed by those now able to attempt some long-exposure night-time photography.

This update has been confirmed by S10 owners over on the /r/GalaxyS10, with some sharing their experiences of the new standalone camera mode. The update also includes the QR Code scanner for Wi-Fi sharing and the June 2019 security patch.

At 510MB, this is a pretty sizeable OTA update that brings firmware versions G975USQU2ASG8, G975UOYN2ASG8, and G9755USQU2ASG8 to Sprint subscribers using the Galaxy S10e, S10, and S10+.

If you are a Sprint subscriber and haven’t yet seen the update on your device, it may be worthwhile heading to Settings > System updates and manually checking for the OTA update. If you have the update already, let us know what you are thinking about the dedicated Night mode, share some of your best shots in the comments section below.

