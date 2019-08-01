Shopping for a Chromebook is a fairly subjective process, but my personal favorite and daily driver has been the Lenovo Yoga Chromebook C630, as it’s the only Chromebook on the market with an optional 4K display (for now). Since its release, other Chromebooks have bested it for performance, by offering more RAM and a faster processor. Lenovo appears to be responding by preparing a new model of the Yoga Chromebook C630, with an i7 and even higher performance than before.

In the past few months, two Chromebooks packing an Intel i7 and 16GB of RAM have hit the market — the HP Chromebook x360 14 G1 and, most recently, the Acer Spin 13. As tipped to Chrome Unboxed, Lenovo is joining the i7 Chromebook market with a new version of the Yoga Chromebook C630.

Looking at the spec sheet, the device will be nearly identical to their existing 4K model save for two key performance specs, the processor and the RAM. This new Yoga Chromebook C630 will have an Intel i7-8550U processor instead of an i5-8250U and a whopping 16GB of RAM instead of 8GB. Sadly, the storage capacity does not see an upgrade from 128GB to something like 256GB.

Processor: Core i7-8550U (4C / 8T, 1.8 / 4.0GHz, 8MB)

RAM: 16GB Soldered DDR4-2400

Display: 15.6″ UHD (3840×2160) IPS 300nits Glossy

Storage: 128GB eMMC 5.1

MicroSD Reader

No launch date has been specified for the i7 version of the Yoga Chromebook C630, but Lenovo lists an End of Support date of August 9th, 2025. This August 9th date could potentially be a hint to the device’s launch date, but we’re looking to Lenovo for more information.

What’s also yet to be seen is how Lenovo will handle pricing of this premier Chromebook. Being the only 4K Chromebook on the market, with an i7 giving it the best specs currently possible, Lenovo could very well also make the Yoga Chromebook C630 the most expensive Chrome OS device on the market. For comparison, HP typically sells their i7 model for about $1,250 (with an outlandish retail price of $2,191) and Google asks $1599 for their much less powerful i7 Pixel Slate.

