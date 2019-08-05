Oxygen OS 9.5.8 is now heading out for the OnePlus 7, with the update highlights including the August 2019 patch and optimizations for the display adaptive brightness mode.

The update was announced over on the official OnePlus forums by Manu J, who confirmed that the incremental rollout of Oxygen OS 9.5.8 has now started. This follows the most recent update for the OnePlus 7 Pro which also made some notable tweaks and added the August 2019 patch — beating Pixel devices to the punch.

Other updates include fixes for quick settings being activated via accidental touches and general bug fixes and improvements. There isn’t a great deal to delve into with this latest incremental update.

In his original post, Manu J. notes that this will be a staged rollout. Meaning it will be heading out to a limited number of OnePlus 7 owners before wider availability in the coming days.

Oxygen OS 9.5.8 for OnePlus 7 Changelog:

System Optimized Adaptive Brightness Fixed the issue with quick settings menu dropping down due to accidental touches, while on a call Updated GMS to 2019.06 Updated Android security patch to 2019.08 General bug fixes and improvements



If you are a OnePlus 7 owner and have yet to receive the Oxygen OS 9.5.8 update, be sure to manually refresh your System updates panel or alternatively you could try the superb Oxygen Updater from the Google Play Store to see if you can get your Oxygen OS 9.5.8 fix ahead of schedule.

