With barely 24 hours to go until Samsung’s Galaxy Note 10 launch event in New York City, a last-minute leak of marketing materials is ensuring there are no surprises left. Here’s a last-minute Note 10 feature leak that details the specs, S-Pen features, and more.

The best gifts for Android users

Marketing materials obtained by Droid-Life confirm a lot of what we already knew about the Galaxy Note 10, including that there will be two different sizes available. The standard Note 10 will have a 6.3-inch display, with the Note 10+ offering a slightly larger 6.8-inch display.

Samsung is also apparently marketing the Note 10 as a “computer” with its gaming, photo/video, and S-Pen features. The company also calls the bezels on this phone “nearly invisible.” The centered punch hole is also here, and it looks like Samsung’s default wallpaper doesn’t try to hide it as the Galaxy S10 did.

Beyond the display, Samsung’s Galaxy Note 10 is also going to have some new S-Pen features. These are called “Air Gestures,” and Samsung has previously teased them, calling it a “magic wand for your smartphone” in these materials. The new fast-charge option is also dubbed “SuperCharge” and will provide “hours of power from minutes of charge.”

Samsung’s leaked Note 10 marketing materials also detail some camera features. There’s live bokeh for video, “Precision Sound Recording,” and a mention that the S-Pen can also switch camera lenses remotely.

Alongside the marketing materials, more renders of the Galaxy Note 10+ hit the web this afternoon, courtesy of Evan Blass. The renders show off a landscape orientation for the phone as well as high-res angles of the device and its S-Pen. There’s also a video editing feature seen on the Note 10+ in these leaked renders, but it’s unclear exactly what that will do.

More on Samsung Galaxy Note 10:

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: