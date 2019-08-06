Announced at I/O 2019, the Nest Hub Max will be available on September 9th. Google Home 2.13.1.10 readies support for the newest Smart Display, and the promised Nest migration to Google Accounts. The companion app also reveals work on linking “radio services.”

Nest migration

Along with the combined “Google Nest” branding, Nest to Google account migration was announced in May. Starting this summer, new Nest owners will automatically be pushed to Google Accounts.

Meanwhile, existing customers will be invited to move to Google Accounts that feature two-factor authentication and other security protections. That transition is coming soon with the Google Home 2.13 featuring a number of strings related to migrating. A handful of nifty animations will be included during the walkthrough. This is an optional upgrade, but new functionality going forward will only be available on the new account type.

<string name=”olive_nest_query_title”>Do you have a Nest Account?</string> <string name=”olive_nest_query_body”>Nest and Google are now together. If you have a Nest Account, migrate it to Google in order to use it with this device or feature.</string>

<string name=”proceed_anyways_warning_body”>”By continuing, you will not be able to migrate any Nest Account to %1$s.



Any devices from existing non-migrated Nest Accounts will need to be reset if you want to use them with your %2$s.”</string>

The “Account” tab on Google Home 2.13 already features a link to “Supplemental Nest Terms of Service,” but the actual process does not appear to be be live.

<string name=”olive_nest_supp_tos_title”>Supplemental Nest terms</string> <string name=”olive_nest_supp_tos_link_text”>Nest Terms of Service</string> <string name=”olive_nest_supp_tos_body”>By continuing, you agree to the supplemental %1$s</string>

Google will warn that Works with Nest Connections will be disconnected as the new accounts do not support them.

<string name=”olive_remove_wwn_title”>Disconnect Works with Nest</string> <string name=”olive_remove_wwn_body”>”Google does not support Works with Nest Connections. To use this %1$s with the Google Home app, you’ll have to disconnect your current Works with Nest connection from %2$s.”</string>

Radio services

Assistant today supports playing audio from streaming services and podcasts. Google Home 2.13 suggests that “radio services” will be supported in the future with a workflow to link accounts similar to the current setup for music and video.

<string name=”gae_wizard_template_radio_title”>Add radio services</string> <string name=”gae_wizard_template_radio_description”>Allow the Assistant to play radio from your linked services</string>

Nest Hub Max

<string name=”cannot_be_moved_nest_hub_max_body”>To move this device, remove it from the app, factory reset it, and then add it again with a new location.</string>

How to update?

Google Home 2.13.1.10 is rolling out now via the Play Store. Thanks to JEB Decompiler, which some APK Insight teardowns benefit from.

Dylan Roussel contributed to this article

