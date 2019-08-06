Google Voice 2019.32 readying dark theme [APK Insight]

Google’s VoIP calling service for both consumer and enterprise customers will be the latest to add a dark theme. Google Voice 2019.32 for Android reveals work on the darker look, while “Driving Mode” is still in development.

Dark theme

Google Voice 2019.32 details a pretty standard dark theme for the Android client. Once live, “Display Options” will be available in setting, with users prompted to “Choose theme.” Preferences include “Dark,” “Light,” and “Based on system settings” for Android Q’s Dark Mode and the Battery Saver on older devices.

This is a much needed feature given that the app is mostly black text on bright backgrounds. Google will likely tweak the green accent color to match the new look. The dark theme is not yet available as of this release, but a server-side switch could enable it .

Driving Mode

Driving Mode might be launching soon as Google Voice 2019.32 readies an introductory prompt.

How to update?

Google Voice 2019.32 is rolling out now via the Play Store.Thanks to JEB Decompiler, which some APK Insight teardowns benefit from.

