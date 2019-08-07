Google Trips: Five solid travel app alternatives [Video]

Google Trips is now no longer receiving updates or support. That means you’ll be wanting an alternative if you loved the trip-planning app.

If you have ever used Trips, you’ll know just how helpful it was at providing insight on a location, whether across the globe or even just around the corner. While it was fantastic, there are some similar apps that can act as a bridge between the now-unsupported Trips and another vacation planner.

Because of how Trips was integrated into your Google account, it’s worth noting that you will likely lose some of the slick automation that allowed you to sync flights, tickets, and hotel bookings to the standalone app. You will, however, still be able to get great recommendations of where to visit, stay, eat, and more from other sources.

If you simply can’t let go, you can still use the dedicated google.com/travel site to replicate the Trips experience, but it isn’t available offline — which kind of defeats the purpose of the original app.

So with that said, here are five solid alternatives to Google Trips.

TripIt

TripIt takes a lot of what makes Google Trips superb and allows you to get a similar experience by forwarding your itinerary, bookings, or travel confirmations from your email account to keep all of your trip information in one easy-to-access place.

It includes a maps feature that allows you to view the local area you’re traveling to, and includes airport terminal maps, too.

The free model is pretty solid, but you can unlock further features by making some in-app purchases. The only reason I personally see why you would pay would be to add check-in and seat selection notifications for your flights. Beyond that, it is still a really great app without the need to spend any money.

Roadtrippers

If you’re actually taking a road trip, then Roadtrippers might be an option that actually usurps Google Trips — especially if you haven’t planned far in advance. At the moment, the app is limited to Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and the United States.

The trip guides are as in-depth and arguably have more information from locals that help you find local points of interest, motels, hotels, bars, and restaurants along the route. It’s a fantastic way to see more on your route rather than just your actual destination — although it is great for that, too.

PackPoint

This isn’t really an alternative to Google Trips as it actually acts as a secondary tool that I wanted to highlight. Packpoint is a baggage-packing tool that helps you make the right packing decisions based upon where you’re headed, the reason for travel, and for how long.

Packpoint uses geolocation and weather information to give you a “packing list” so that you have everything you need in your bag. You can achieve something similar with a list app, but I find this is much better at reminding me to take certain pieces of clothing ahead of time.

Following a freemium model, you can make some in-app purchases to unlock integrations with Evernote and even TripIt from this list.

SaveTrip

If you just want a basic trip logging and management option, SaveTrip offers you all of the tools to manage any type of journey you’re heading on. I’d class this as more of an itinerary creator and manager. It allows you to add photos, notes, receipts, and even diary entries to a specific visit.

The in-app purchases allow you to export data as a CSV file should you want the option to send business expenses to colleagues or just for your own viewing. The checklist option is pretty basic but passable. This is the app for the business traveler who needs a detailed offline itinerary.

Guides by Lonely Planet

It would be hard not to suggest an app by Lonely Planet when suggesting travel apps. The company has been creating some of the best city guides available for a long time.

The Guides app serves as a recommendation tool that goes seriously in-depth. You are limited to a selection of global destinations, but the downloadable guides are impressive, to say the least. The level of information is superb, as is the app itself.

If you have any Google Trips alternatives of your own, then be sure to let us know in the comments section below. It’s also worth remembering that you can just head to google.com/travel if you can’t live without Trips.

