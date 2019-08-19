At its investor day conference, Disney officially revealed a ton of new details regarding its streaming service, Disney+. Amongst the barrage of new shows and movies coming to the platform, the company also confirmed that Disney+ would support Chromecast, and possibly even Android TV.

For obvious reasons, this shouldn’t come as a surprise. Disney is one of the biggest companies in the world and its streaming service is going to be an absolute juggernaut in the market. For the service to really take off, though, it also needs to support as many platforms as possible.

That includes Google’s most popular streaming platform, the Chromecast. The affordable streaming dongle is still one of the most popular devices out there for the TV, with millions of users around the globe.

Update 8/19: While it seemed all but obvious that Disney+ would support Chromecast and Android TV during the April presentation, the company has officially confirmed that as of today.

Disney announced that the Disney+ app will run on Android TV, Google Chromecast, and Android itself when it launches in November. As The Verge further details, the official list also includes Roku, Apple TV, iOS, Roku, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and web browsers such as Google Chrome. Disney has mentioned directly subscribing through in-app purchases such as on iOS, but it’s unclear if Google Play will also support this.

During its presentation, one slide explicitly confirmed that Disney+ would support Google’s Chromecast streaming dongle.

Further, it seems support for Android TV is also on the table. While the name wasn’t mentioned, one slide shows off what definitely looks like one of Sony’s Android TV models. The Verge also confirmed that Disney has marked a deal with Sony for a Disney+ app, all but confirming Android TV. Given the fact that Disney+ is also going to be available as an add-on to Hulu, it seems highly unlikely that Android TV support will end up a Sony exclusive.

Disney+ arrives this November for $6.99.

