Yesterday’s Nest app update brought with it the ability to migrate your Nest account to Google, for better or worse. This Nest 5.38 update also has the beginnings of glass break detection for Nest Guard.

Glass break detection

Nest has been promising that the Nest Guard, part of the Nest Secure system, would be picking up the ability to detect glass being broken since last year. Nest 5.38 includes a variety of details about how it works, via the microphone, pointing to this being closer to release.

<string name=”maldives_flintstone_glass_break_microphone_enable_modal_body”>Glass break detection uses your Nest Guard’s microphone. You can turn it off any time.</string> <string name=”maldives_flintstone_glass_break_settings_description”>Your Nest Guard can sound the alarm when it thinks it hears glass breaking. This feature works best when it’s used in a quiet environment.</string>

If Nest knows more precisely where it heard the potential break-in — possibly if you have more than one Nest Guard listening in different areas — it will share that information in the alarm notification.

<string name=”maldives_alarm_blame_flintstone_glass_break”>Broken glass</string> <string name=”maldives_alarm_blame_flintstone_glass_break_where”>Broken glass – %1$s</string>

Apparently, the Nest Guard’s glass break detection will not be available for users who choose or are required to use Nest’s “limited settings” for compliance with UL.

<string name=”flintstone_glass_break_enable_limited_settings_alert_body”>Glass break detection isn’t available with limited settings.</string> <string name=”flintstone_glass_break_microphone_and_limited_settings_alert_body”>Glass break detection uses Nest Guard’s microphone and isn’t available with limited settings.</string>

How to update?

Nest 5.38 is rolling out now via the Play Store.

