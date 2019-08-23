Pick up a first generation Google Pixel or Pixel XL from $80, today only. Plus deals on Samsung’s Gear Sport and Assistant-enabled smart plugs in today’s 9to5Toys Lunch Break. Hit the jump for more.

The OG Google Pixel and Pixel XL get 1-day discounts

Woot offers Google Pixel and Pixel XL Android Smartphones in unlocked refurbished condition from $80. Free shipping is available for Prime members. Otherwise a $5 delivery fee applies. For comparison, this device originally sold for $650 or more. Today’s deal is $20 less than our previous mention. The original Pixel delivers a five-inch display, support for Android Pie, a 12MP camera, and 1080p video recording.

Note: Although made for Verizon, this is the US version of this phone and is compatible with major US carriers, including AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile, and Verizon. Check out our hands-on review where we called it “one of the best phones ever” at the time. A 90-day Woot warranty is included.

Enjoy multi-day battery life with Samsung’s Gear Sport

BuyDig is currently offering the Samsung Gear Sport 43mm Smartwatch in blue for $139. Typically selling for $200 these days, like you’ll find direct from Samsung, today’s offer saves you 30%, beats our previous mention by $32 and is the best we’ve tracked this year. For comparison, Best Buy will sell you one for $280 right now.

Samsung’s Gear Sport Smartwatch features multi-day battery life, fitness tracking and water resistance up to 50 meters. While those in the Galaxy smartphone ecosystem will find it to offer noteworthy integration, iOS compatibility is baked in as well. You can learn more in our hands-on review.

TanTan Assistant-enabled Smart Plugs start at $13

Amazon is offering up to 30% off its smart plugs and light switches. The deals start at $13 with free shipping for Prime members or with orders over $25. Our top pick is a two-pack of smart plugs for $13. You’d typically pay upwards of $20 for the pair. This is also a new Amazon all-time low. If you’re looking to expand a smart home, or simply dabble for the first time, this two-pack of smart plugs is a great place to start. Compatibility with Alexa and Google Assistant make it a perfect pair for most setups.

