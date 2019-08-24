Google Pay adds dark mode in latest v2.96 app update

Google Pay is getting a dedicated dark mode with the latest update, right ahead of the full Android 10 release, which we are expecting in the coming weeks.

Version 2.96.264233179 — yes, it’s a mouthful — is adding the dedicated dark theme ready for you to toggle with that system-wide dark mode in Android 10. Alternatively, it will get applied if you slap the battery saver toggle on your phone (via Android Police).

While it isn’t technically a fully black theme, the deep greyscale is more than enough to save your eyes from the retina-burning white theme that Google Pay has had for some time. It should hopefully enhance overall battery life for those of you with smartphones with AMOLED displays.

AP also notes that some of you out there may have noticed a dark payment screen earlier this year, but in that instance, it just happened to be just one portion or element of the mobile payment app.

This time around, the entire app gets altered so that there are no janky elements that aren’t treated to the deeper shade. Check out the screenshots below to get a closer look at just what you can expect from the dedicated Google Pay dark mode.

This latest version is currently rolling out on the Google Play Store, so keep your eyes peeled and your apps updated to ensure you get it as soon as it’s available. We should see a ton more Google apps get updated ahead of the full Android 10 release too, so expect to see many of your favorites adorned with dark themes in the not too distant future.

