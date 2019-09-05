HMD Global has unveiled its latest wave of affordable Android One smartphones at IFA in the form of the Nokia 6.2 and Nokia 7.2.

The mid-range devices follow a similar design language with various similarities between the two sub-$450 handsets. That includes much of the base specifications and 6.3-inch HDR certified display and Android Pie atop Android One , physical fingerprint reader, headphone port, and dedicated Google Assistant button.

At a lower price, the Nokia 6.2 comes packing the Snapdragon 636 chipset, either 3 or 4GB of RAM, and 32 or 64GB of microSD card expandable storage. There is also dual SIM support, while the battery measures in at 3,500mAh.

On the rear, you’ll see a triple camera setup in a circular housing. It plays host to a 16-megapixel main sensor, 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens, and 5-megapixel depth sensor for enhanced portrait mode photos.

The Nokia 7.2 offers a similar mid-range experience but with slightly bumped internals. Inside you’ll find the Snapdragon 660 chipset, either 4 or 6GB of RAM, and 64 or 128GB of microSD expandable storage. It retains the same battery as the Nokia 6.2 at 3,500mAh. It’s also worth noting that the Nokia 7.2 also comes with the 100GB tier of Android One free for three months.

As for the camera, it provides a much bigger step-up. The triple camera setup includes a 48-megapixel main sensor, 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens, and 5-megapixel depth sensor. The Nokia 7.2 includes Zeiss certified optics with extra bokeh modes within the camera app that replicates the look of classic Zeiss lenses.

Both the Nokia 6.2 and Nokia 7.2 include a dedicated long-exposure Night Mode for the first time on a Nokia device. The Night Mode helps improve low-light photography.

You can pick up the 6.2 in two colors: ceramic black and white ice. The Nokia 7.2 is available in three colors: cyan green, charcoal, and ice. Pricing starts at €199 for the base model Nokia 6.2, whereas the base model for the Nokia 7.2 starts at just €299. Both devices will be available from late September in select markets.

