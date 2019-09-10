Huawei has ceased pursuing its lawsuit against the US government after equipment seized in 2017 was finally returned to the Chinese tech giant.

The original lawsuit was filed by Huawei back in June of this year by the US arm of the Chinese company — Huawei Technologies USA. A statement (via TechCrunch) has since been released, in which Huawei considers this return of the equipment “as a tacit admission that the seizure itself was unlawful and arbitrary.”

Originally, the equipment — which included servers and Ethernet switches — was seized by US officials in Alaska after initially being tested in California. Huawei has said that a US investigation has found that no export license was required. They have also stated that the US government has not given them a reason as to why the equipment has been held for over two years.

Dr. Song Liuping, Huawei’s chief legal officer commented: “Arbitrary and unlawful government actions like this – detaining property without cause or explanation – should serve as a cautionary tale for all companies doing normal business in the United States, and should be subject to legal constraints.”

It’s worth mentioning that this isn’t the only lawsuit that Huawei currently has with the US government. It is completely separate from the one filed back in March, claiming the Huawei equipment ban is unconstitutional.

Of course, Huawei has been in hot water with US government since being placed on the White House ‘entity list’ since May of this year. This has prevented Huawei from purchasing integral equipment from US suppliers and extends to software and support without government approval first — hence the Android issues with upcoming hardware.

