The Google Pixel 4 has basically been leaking non-stop this week with a deluge of videos and pictures surfacing from Vietnam. This morning, another video of the Pixel 4 XL shows off how the phone handles intense gaming with PUBG Mobile.

Google definitely won’t be marketing the Pixel 4 XL as a gaming phone like the Razer Phone 2 or the Asus ROG Phone II, but it does have a key feature that’s sure to make it a good option. The 90Hz “Smooth Display” should offer a smoother gameplay experience for some titles.

PUBG Mobile is one of the more popular Android games that support higher refresh rates, and it seems to run great on the Pixel 4 XL. Obviously, the 90fps gameplay can’t be perfectly translated to a video, but the game seems to run with hardly any lag even with the settings turned up fairly high.

That’s great to see compared to the Pixel 3 which tends to struggle with the game. Clearly, the newer processor and extra RAM is helping.

From the looks of it, the PUBG Mobile isn’t quite optimized for the Pixel 4 XL just yet. Looking at the corners of the display, some UI elements are slightly cut off in the phone’s rounded corners.

Unfortunately, there are a lot of details we can’t gather from this video due to the language barrier. From the looks of it, though, the Pixel 4 XL will perform just fine for games.

