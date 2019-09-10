Apple dominated the news cycle today with even more Google Pixel 4 leaks sneaking in too, but in some other stories we’ve got high refresh rate games for Android, teasers for new TVs, and more.

Asus has a list of games to support its ROG Phone II and higher refresh rates

To help buyers of its new ROG Phone II with its 120Hz display, Asus put out a list of games that support high refresh rates on Android. There are dozens of games on the list with many of them offering full 120fps support and others just barely passing 60fps. This same list ought to come in handy when the Pixel 4 rolls around with its 90Hz display too.

Xiaomi teases a new Mi TV w/ Netflix support

Xiaomi puts out a lot of TVs based on Android, but they’ve lacked support for Netflix. Recently, the company teased a new launched over on Twitter for a Mi TV coming to India with support for Netflix streaming. The unveiling is set for September 17th, just a few days ahead of OnePlus’ big reveal.

"Kabhi kabhi lagta hai apun hi bhagwaan hai." 😉 Dropping the biggest hint of the season. Turn up the volume and listen to this. Tell us your guess with #MiTV in comments. Unveiling on 17th September. #SmarterLiving 2020. pic.twitter.com/20TsRn0MOE — Mi TV India for #MiFans (@MiTVIndia) September 9, 2019

Someone installed Spotify on a Xiaomi vacuum and it’s kinda cool

In the barely-related news that After Hours is good for, someone installed Spotify on a vacuum cleaner from Xiaomi. The clever method even works with casting from the Spotify app on another smartphone through the “terrible” speakers. You can see it in action in the video below with more details over at XDA-Developers.

Wear OS should be embarrassed after the new Apple Watch

Wear OS has never held a candle to the Apple Watch, and the gap is only getting wider with each new release. With today’s reveal of the Apple Watch Series 5, Apple shows more than ever how good its product is, and as the folks at Android Police dive into, Wear OS makers should be embarrassed. As they explain in the piece, it’s time for “radical changes” to not just Wear OS as a platform, but the hardware that runs it too. More details on the new Apple Watch are available from 9to5Mac.

