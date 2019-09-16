Google Store teaser copy excludes mention of Pixelbook, Watch for 10/15 event

Google sent out invitations for its October 15th special event today, but the company only just recently updated the Google Store homepage to tease the forthcoming announcements. The copy for the teaser is oddly specific about what to expect next month… and perhaps what not to expect.

Obviously this could all be chalked up to poor attention to detail on Google’s part (which wouldn’t be a shock), but since this is sitting in bold, large font on the Google Store homepage, we’re inclined to take it at face value. The teaser says we should expect “the new Pixel phone” and “connected home devices”…

Sign up for updates, and be the first to know about the new Pixel phone and connected home devices.

And it notably excludes mention of any other product categories. While that doesn’t rule out that we could see things outside of those two categories, it is a fairly matter-of-fact statement. Expect to hear more about a phone and connected home devices, period. It’s a list of two items and two items only.

Omitting anything outside the category of Pixel phone and connected home devices would seem to suggest that Chromebooks, like the long-rumored Pixelbook refresh, won’t be coming. It would also exclude wearables like a Google-made smartwatch, but our hopes weren’t set too high for that device.

It does, however, jive with two primary products we’re confident are coming at Google’s 10/15 event. We’ve already told you about the Pixel 4 and 4 XL in detail, as well as the new Nest Mini.

Unfortunately for Google, if the copy is indeed incomplete, the fact that we’ve pointed it out doesn’t really help out much. If Google decided to remove or change the copy after this article is published, it could be interpreted as potentially confirming a particular device to expect at the event.