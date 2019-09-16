Google this morning officially announced that its annual hardware event is set for October 15th in New York City. The heavily teased Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL are expected, along with other refreshes for the Made by Google 2019 lineup.

Similar to last year’s event in New York City, Made by Google 2019 will not be hosted in San Francisco like in 2016 and 2017. Google is again opting for the Big Apple for its biggest hardware event of the year.

The keynote starts at 10AM ET on Tuesday, October 15th and Google is reusing a similar “see a few new things Made by Google” tagline. As usual, there will be a livestream for Made by Google 2019 on YouTube.

The invite itself is quite straightforward and includes a colorful GIF in the four Google colors. It’s somewhat similar to the leaked promo video that detailed and collaborated many Pixel 4 features.

Google this year took the unprecedented step of teasing the Pixel 4. In mid-June, Made by Google tweeted a picture of the flagship’s rear side and dual-camera setup. The company a month later confirmed our report that Soli would debut on the Pixel 4. The motion-sensing radar powers Motion Sense gestures and Face unlock in lieu of a fingerprint sensor.

Last month, we detailed many Pixel 4 specifications, including RAM, battery capacity, and the rear-camera arrangement. In addition to screen sizes and resolutions, we also revealed how the device would feature a 90Hz “Smooth Display.”

Other expected hardware announcements that we broke include a second-generation Nest Mini. Highlights include improved sound, aux jack, and built-in wall mount. A successor to 2017’s Pixelbook is also expected. For the past year, we’ve been tracking a Chromebook codenamed Atlas.

9to5Google we be live in New York City on October 15th for Made by Google 2019. Stay tuned for all the news!