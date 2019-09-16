‘Make Google do it’ tagline appearing in Assistant for Android

The “Make Google do it” tagline first emerged last year to advertise Assistant on billboards, brand activations, and ads. It’s now coming to Android as part of Assistant’s initial walkthrough experience.

“Make Google do it” is a likely homage to Nike’s iconic “Just do it” tagline. There are several variants of the phrase that reflect Assistant’s wide swath of capabilities, including show it, text it, play it, skip it, dial it, dim it, prep it, and adjust it. It’s also used on the Assistant homepage that details features and compatible devices.

This branding is now making its way to Google Assistant on Android. It appears the first few times Assistant is launched after initial set-up, and designed to detail what functionality is available in a familiar manner. “Make Google” takes up the entire top line, and the specific example is highlighted in blue below.

For Google, it makes sense to use the tagline that likely made users first aware of Assistant in the real world. The company is replacing the current introductory prompt that just features a greeting: “Hi, I’m your Google Assistant. Tell me how can I help.” After a while, the UI returns to the standard compact interface.

Assistant is cycling through various “Try saying” versions, including “Tell me a joke” and the ever-popular “Set a timer for 2 minutes.” It’s not clear how widely rolled out this “Make Google do it” branding in Assistant for Android is.

More about Assistant:

Thanks to Radek

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: