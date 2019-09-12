Over the past several months, Google has slowly revamped the look of individual pages in Assistant Settings. The latest Material Theme redesign is for Google Assistant Routines, and it’s already rolling out to some users.

Routines are essentially macros that allow multiple actions to be invoked with one customizable command. They can be created and edited by visiting Assistant Settings > Assistant tab > Routines.

Like other recent Material Theme revamps, the Assistant Routines title and (simplified) description are centered at the top of the page. “Add a routine” brings you to a “New routine” page that’s functionally identical. The background is stark white and there’s a cleaner look that matches Google’s other apps and services. Line separators are no longer used between each item for a less cluttered look.

Back on the homepage, Custom Routines are listed first, while “Ready-made” macros are accompanied by delightful icons to help distinguish between the six presets that most people will use: Good morning, Bedtime, Leaving home, I’m home, Commuting to work, Commuting home.

The lack of dense spacing helps provide a less overwhelming experience for a feature that is somewhat complicated, but extremely powerful for users. In the future, with the deprecation of “Works with Nest,” Assistant Routines will take over the Home/Away status.

Lastly, Google notes “Availability” on Google Home, Android 6.0+ Phones, Android 6.0+ Tablets, Smart Displays

At the moment, this Material Theme redesign for Assistant Routines is not yet widely available. It’s rolling out via a server-side update and not all Google app beta users have it.

