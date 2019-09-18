Over the weekend, we spotted and enabled a new “Smart Screenshot” tool in the Google app beta. It’s now live for some users and delivers a more useful experience that adds powerful Google Lens integration.

It replaces the Google app’s existing “Edit & share screenshots” ability where captures made within Search can be quickly cropped and annotated. Those tools are still available and sizably upgraded. The old and new functionality can be turned on by visiting Settings > General.

Taking a screenshot in the Google app — including Discover articles, Search results, and other Chrome Custom Tabs — will slide up a new bar that respects Android 10’s system-wide dark theme.

At the very left is a full preview of what you just captured with an edit icon overlaid. This bottom bar lets you crop and doodle with high-level undo/redo controls at the top. “Draw” features 19 colors and a size selector with six increments.

Back on the main Smart Screenshot toolbar, which interestingly features an Assistant-esque light bar, you can share the screenshot with a frequent target highlighted at the right or through the system sheet.

The most important addition is Google Lens, which takes whatever you captured for analysis. This allows you to access the OCR Text capability to quickly copy, Translate, and other filters added at I/O 2019.

The Smart Screenshots feature has been enabled on my Google Account across several Android 10 devices running the Google app 10.61 beta. However, it’s not widely rolled out on other accounts we checked today.

