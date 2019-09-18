Just yesterday, OnePlus debuted an official image of its OnePlus 7T. Now, thanks to some familiar sources, a leaked official render of the OnePlus 7T Pro has come out showing off the design.

Nomad case for Pixel 3

Thanks to @OnLeaks and iGeeksBlog, the official render below shows off the OnePlus 7T Pro. Obviously, the design here is mostly unchanged from the OnePlus 7 Pro with only minor differences. It looks like the blue color variant has been adjusted to use slightly lighter tones, but that could just be the nature of this render in particular.

Further, this render adds some other sort of sensor to the left side of the triple-camera housing. It’s unclear what that sensor is, but a ToF sensor seems possible.

Outside of the design, the OnePlus 7T Pro is expected to keep most of the same features and specs, including the 90Hz display up front. The main improvement is expected to be the use of a Snapdragon 855+ processor. The OnePlus 7T Pro isn’t expected to come to the United States, unfortunately, but a OnePlus 7T Pro 5G McLaren Edition is reportedly coming to Verizon at some point.

More on OnePlus:

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: